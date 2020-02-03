The first stop for many Kansas City Chiefs fans after the Super Bowl win Sunday night was the closest Chiefs retailer to pick-up championship merchandise.
Rally House and Dick's Sporting Goods kept their doors open late Sunday and threw them back open early Monday for eager fans wanting an opportunity to wear the newly crowned Super Bowl winner's gear.
Blakli Thompson, Rally House store manager, said her store closed down during the game but opened the doors after the Chiefs' victory and sold out quickly.
"The atmosphere was incredible with everyone coming to enjoy the win with us, and we had our own little party here," Thompson said.
After selling out, Rally House had to quickly re-group for the fans showing up early Monday morning. Thompson said they had a shipment come in shortly before 9 a.m. that was gone in about an hour.
"We want everyone to have shirts and rock some Chiefs gear," Thompson said.
Carly Thrasher, Rally House manager in training, said one of the best feelings was seeing a fan's face after seeing the word "champion" on a Kansas City Chiefs shirt.
"Everyone was very positive and cheering, and it was just an exciting time because no one was in a bad mood," Thrasher said.
The stores were filled with lifelong fans, including Wesley and Marlene Deweese.
"All the kids on my bus this morning were yelling that we won the Super Bowl, so it was a really good day," Wesley Deweese said.
It was a long time coming for Marlene Deweese, and she explained that it was hard for her to contain her emotions during the game.
"I was on the edge of my seat and I was so nervous about the whole thing that I thought I was going to have a heart attack," she said.
A common goal fans stated was the hope of seeing more Super Bowl champion shirts in stores next year.
"Now with the team they have I'm sure this is just going to be the first of many more down the road," Wesley Deweese said.
There will be no shortage of Super Bowl items at Rally House and Dick's as both stores plan to get more items in throughout the week and months to come.
"I think this is bigger then anything we could've imagined, and I'm so ready for everything we're getting and to see all the fans that we'll be getting in here," Thompson said.