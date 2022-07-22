top story Chiefs player reconnects with Bartlett Center By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW Jenna Wilson Author email Jul 22, 2022 Jul 22, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Chiefs player Elijah Lee signs autographs during his visit Friday with the Bartlett Center. Lee grew up in St. Joseph and spent time at the organization. Alex Simone | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elijah Lee, this year’s Kansas City Chiefs ambassador for Mosaic Life Care, is showing support for the community where he grew up.The St. Joseph native appeared at a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss how to help the Bartlett Center receive the resources needed to provide children with a bright future.Lee recalls spending many days outside of the Bartlett center while growing up, and he said he wants to encourage children to set goals and focus on their mental health.“It’s hard to see kids not have the same means I had,” He said. “By that I mean I’ve always been gifted and athletic so I never had a problem. Everybody around me always had a helping hand.”Lee encouraged the public to donate to the Bartlett Center, which made a big impact in his life by providing social programs for the youth.When the opportunity was presented to shine a light on this program, Lee was happy to take it.Lee has no plans to start his own foundation, as he is focusing on one goal right now, which is to help bring awareness to the center and make a positive impact on the lives of children.Elijah compared the culture of the Chiefs to the impact the Bartlett Center has on its community.“The positive things that we’re doing as a team, they’re doing here,” he said. “The direction the Chiefs are going with the winning team organization, I want to see that same thing happen here.”He also wants kids to know how important it is to keep a positive mentality and have big dreams for themselves.“There’s always better days. Have big dreams, reach for those goals, don’t let anybody tell you no,” he said.It’s surreal to be in the NFL after being a young, kid from St. Joseph, Lee said.“Being from this area, every day you could talk about going to the NFL, but now I made it a reality,” he said. “My friends in middle school used to laugh at me for saying that.”LaTonya Williams, executive director of Bartlett, discussed how much it meant to have Lee represent their program.“The majority of our days are a struggle, so to have people who care, like these organizations and other members of the community, means a lot to me,” Williams said.Williams worries every day about the program’s struggles with funding, but being promoted by a player like Lee has a big impact on the organization, she said. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
