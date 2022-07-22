Elijah Lee signs football

Chiefs player Elijah Lee signs autographs during his visit Friday with the Bartlett Center. Lee grew up in St. Joseph and spent time at the organization.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Elijah Lee, this year’s Kansas City Chiefs ambassador for Mosaic Life Care, is showing support for the community where he grew up.

The St. Joseph native appeared at a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss how to help the Bartlett Center receive the resources needed to provide children with a bright future.

