MIAMI — Just days ahead of playing in the biggest game of his football career, Patrick Mahomes doesn’t change a thing.
From his mindset to his haircut, Mahomes is the same guy five days before Super Bowl LIV as he was before his first game as a starter last season.
That includes down to his wrist wear, sporting multiple bands. Among them a blue one reading ‘YOU GOT THIS’ in pink lettering in honor of his friend and inspiration as he walked to his podium at the JW Marriott Turnberry, the team’s hotel just north of Miami.
That friend was 10-year-old Whitney Wells, who was found to have a tumor in her brain stem, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, in early 2019.
In August, the Wells family met a number of Chiefs at training camp, including Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins and Andy Reid. Of course, Mahomes gravitated to Wells. In return, Mahomes received a bracelet that he’s been seen sporting each day since.
“The positive impact she made on my life was tremendous. The way she fought every single day and still had a positive mindset and being able to see her support for us and the Chiefs — I knew it’s a blessing to be where I’m at,” Mahomes told News-Press NOW. “I wanted to show her support every single day just like she showed support to us.”
Others have been seen wearing it as well, including Watkins.
Wells passed away Dec. 30, 2019, after a seven-month battle.
Mahomes was passed along the news from head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder, who was often in contact with the Wells family.
Mahomes spoke fondly of his friend who rarely missed a game on TV throughout the years. To this day, she continues to inspire one of the most popular athletes on the planet.
“A tragic situation. I’m just gonna show support to her family as much as I can throughout this process,” Mahomes said.
“Hopefully we can get a trophy and bring it home to them.”