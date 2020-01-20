As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl 54, Rally House in St. Joseph is working to keep shelves stocked with the AFC Championship merchandise.
Blakli Thompson, store manager, said employees spent the majority of the weekend tagging and getting gear ready for sale after the win. Within 30 minutes of the end of the game Sunday, Rally House was sold out of the championship shirts.
"Not only in our stores did we have a lot of traffic, but online we had so much traffic that our website actually crashed for a short amount of time," Thompson said.
Doors opened at 7 a.m. Monday morning with a large number of fans coming in on the hunt for new gear.
"People came in early wanting more shirts, but we weren't able to get them until late morning," Thompson said.
Once the new merchandise arrived shortly before 11 a.m., fans flooded the store, grabbing the shirts and sweatshirts already flying off the tables.
"Up until the Super Bowl we plan to get all sorts of shirts, hoodies, long-sleeves, women and youth styles, and eventually we'll get more glasses and pennants," Thompson said.
Constant chanting of "Go Chiefs" was heard throughout the store by various fans. Michael Soden has been a Chiefs supporter for as long as he can remember.
"I was overjoyed when they won because we've earned it and I'm going to wear my AFC shirt until it's got holes in it," Soden said.
Lisa and Jennifer Bransfield are among the many who have waited the majority of their lives for this moment.
"We actually had a sweatshirt that said 'Just one more before I go'," Lisa Bransfield said. "We bought enough stuff that I had to ask for a payment plan."
Thompson expects the store to stay busy until the Super Bowl and is excited for what could happen.
"If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, I think we might as well call ourselves a Chiefs store," Thompson said. "I think the atmosphere in here is going to change drastically, and I think it's going to be 100% bigger than the Royals winning the World Series."