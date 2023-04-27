For the first time since the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win Feb. 12, Kansas City is at the forefront of the NFL landscape, and fans are happy to be in the spotlight.
Thursday marks the first night of the 2023 NFL draft at Union Station in Kansas City.
Along with getting the 2026 World Cup and a potential new stadium for the Royals, hosting the NFL Draft is another major step in legitimizing the greater Kansas City area as a true sports town.
“I think it’s really cool,” said Missouri Western junior Darren Doyle. “It does put some legitimacy to it, especially just with the campaigning around getting the World Cup in a few years. I’ve seen a lot of stuff that’s done by actors such as Jason Sudeikis try to bring more prominence to the area.”
The Chiefs buzz has a permanent home in St. Joseph, where the team will once again reside for the 2023 training camp at Missouri Western. For many Griffon students, having a Super Bowl championship team spend so much time in the city’s backyard is a priceless opportunity.
“We actually get to work the parking and every morning the players drive by and give a wave,” said Missouri Western senior Taylor Bristol. “It’s just super cool. They’ve brought a lot of great things to our campus and to our university.”
The city and university are all in on the Chiefs to potentially cement themselves as a dynasty, something that Kansas City hasn’t gotten to experience.
“To keep adding to that citywide trophy shelf is something truly amazing,” Doyle said. “I’m grateful for it as a Kansas City fan.”
The Chiefs’ draft strategy is uncertain with the 31st overall pick. Whatever route they take, fans have faith in ownership to make the best decision for the team.
