Chiefs Training Camp (copy)

Hundreds of Kansas City Chiefs fans walk past the bleacher seating area during Chiefs Training Camp in August 2022 at Missouri Western in St. Joseph.

 File photo | New-Press NOW

For the first time since the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win Feb. 12, Kansas City is at the forefront of the NFL landscape, and fans are happy to be in the spotlight.

Thursday marks the first night of the 2023 NFL draft at Union Station in Kansas City.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.