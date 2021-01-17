After spending a large portion of the game on the edge of their seats, Chiefs fans everywhere were thrilled with the end result of the game on Sunday afternoon.
Fans could be found in bars all over town watching the game. People of all ages could be found cheering on during the game. At River Bluff Brewing Company, several people have made it a tradition to come out for “Chiefs Sundays."
Beth Wales is a local Chiefs fan and says that it’s become a part of her normal, weekly routine.
“It’s kind of like that hometown tradition of — you know — your team is finally getting there, and it’s gotten there, it got there last year, and this year we hope to go back again,” Wales said. “So come out and support.”
Evan Casey is the tasting room manager at River Bluff, and he said he works every Sunday and loves working during the Chiefs games.
“Hopefully you have wonderful service. That’s something that I strive for,” Casey said. “We all have a passion for craft beer and hospitality, creating the utmost experience possible and really just having a community feel here is really important to us.”
Wales said that as much as she loves being a Chiefs fan, she’s learned to keep calm until the very end.
“You just have to keep your head about yourself and not get too excited, because every opponent is a viable opponent,” Wales said. “It’s part of being a Chiefs fan."
The Chiefs are set to play the Buffalo Bills next weekend, and local businesses are expecting to see a large crowd like normal.