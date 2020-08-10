Some people may be taking advantage of some places opening back up with going out to eat or squeezing in a vacation and sharing on social media, but the St. Joseph Police Department warn of the dangers of this.
It is normal to want to share your current status, especially of a view of a beach or having a fancy dinner, however, police say it may be best to wait to share.
"I understand that you want to let people know about your vacation or your dinner, shopping experience and put up pictures," Sgt. Roy Hoskins with the St. Joseph Police Department, said. "I really recommend people do that after the fact, after you're back home, especially on vacation or if you're dining in Kansas City, where people know you won't be back for a bit."
Hoskins said this can let people know your home is available for burglary.
Another factor to take into consideration when posting on social media is location sharing.
"Parents, especially, really need to educate themselves on how these services work. Take a moment to learn how the location services on the phone work, the GPS, the tracking, when you check in," Hoskins said. "Figure out how all those things work and how someone could possibly determine your location from those because there's a setting that comes factory installed on a new iPhone where those are automatically turned on because they want that information."
Hoskins said anytime you get a new phone to check the location settings to ensure apps are not always accessing your location.