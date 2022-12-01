top story Charles Christian visits Hosea Elementary News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Dec 1, 2022 Dec 1, 2022 Updated 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Charles Christian reads to Hosea students. Gary Smith | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Our Charles Christian spent the morning reading to Hosea Elementary students as part of the United Way Reading Adventure.Charles visited the school and had the opportunity to read four books and discuss them with students. The annual program was established in 2011 to help address summer reading loss, said Jodi Flurry, director of community investment at United Way, in a previous News-Press NOW article.Since its establishment, the program now partners with the St. Joseph School District. Flurry previously said that teachers are excited to have volunteers come in to read.For those interested in reading to students, visit the United Way's website at www.stjosephunitedway.org/pie. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Charles Christian Reading Jodi Flurry School Education Hosea Elementary Student Program Morning Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Central Missouri State Rep. Smith prefiles bill to stop teenagers from buying semi-automatic, automatic guns Central Missouri Sedalia police ask for help finding missing woman with Alzheimer’s Nebraska Uvalde sues local prosecutor over school shooting records More Regional News → National News +3 Sports Arizona county certifies election after judge's order +3 Sports Illinois Senate OKs crime bill cleanup and sends it to House +2 Sports High court to rule on Biden student loan cancellation plan More National News → 0:50 Mostly sunny and breezy Thursday 12 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
