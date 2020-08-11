Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday has announced the filing of a second-degree murder charge against Jason E. Clements, 19, after a fatal wreck on Monday afternoon.
The wreck occurred when Clements was driving a stolen truck and sped through the intersection at 24th and Jules streets, striking a car. Clements and a passenger in the truck ran from the scene.
A 38-year-old male died as a result of the wreck.
Clements is on probation for felony tampering with a motor vehicle, to which he pleaded guilty on Nov. 26, 2019, and was sentenced to five years probation.