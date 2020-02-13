A Missouri prosecutor decided to drop charges against a man accused of illegally possessing marijuana, even though he had a medical card, according to one of his defense attorneys.
Joani Harshman told News-Press NOW on Thursday that the "felony possession" and "child endangerment" charges were being dropped against Jamie Wilson.
Wilson's case is believed to be the first such case Missouri in which a person was arrested for having marijuana while also having a valid medical marijuana card.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the agency which oversees medical marijuana in the state, recently issued an non-binding legal opinion that said cannabis possession with a card is legal in the state even though no dispensaries are currently up and running.
Wilson still appears to face two traffic violations and an unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia charge in the case, according to court records.