Voices of Courage held presentations on child abuse prevention education at Pickett Elementary on Thursday and Friday.
The anti-abuse program has been going on for a little over a year throughout the schools in St. Joseph.
Now, there is new legislation coming this fall what would require students grades six and older to receive abuse prevention training.
Voices of Courage Director Melissa Birdsell said even though the requirement is for older students, it's also important to start early with younger grades.
"The main point of the program that we do, which is called "Play it Safe," is awareness," Birdsell said. "I think sometimes, maybe parents get nervous when they hear that something like this is going to go on at school because they're concerned that it might be like sex education."
Birdsell said they let the schools decide to send opt-in/out forms to parents prior to the presentation.
The program is conducted through a script and movie that is age-appropriate for every grade level that goes over what abusive behavior looks like and how to respond appropriately.
"We're not teaching sixth-graders in the same manner that we're teaching kindergartners, but they're getting the same basic information, just on a level that they understand best," Birdsell said.
In addition to the changing of legislation, the local child advocacy center hopes to take it even further to help teachers understand what it means for them to be a mandated reporter and what to do if a child reports abuse.
"Schools are busy, teachers are busy, counselors are busy, and so our hope is that they'll rely on places like the CAC to provide that kind of prevention education," Birdsell says.
The guidance and training materials for this training will be developed by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Missouri Task Force on the Prevention of Sexual Abuse of Children.