Over the last five years, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce has joined a nationwide effort to focus more on recruiting and retaining employees in Buchanan County through various initiatives.
Kristie Arthur, chamber director of workforce development, said the community is not alone in the struggle to find a skilled workforce. A few of the initiatives they've seen success with are starting to expose students at a younger age to the workforce.
"This is our fifth year of manufacturing day, we have a teacher externship program and we've recently been exposing students to employers in the area," Arthur said.
The chamber and employers around St. Joseph have made a strong effort to target students by partnering with the school district and starting the Northwest Missouri Apprentice Program.
"We have about 30 students going through the different strands, and right now we have welding, maintenance mechanics, CNC operators and IT is the newest strand," Arthur said.
Arthur said the plan is to add more employers this year so students can job shadow their junior and senior years to learn more about local companies.
"We'll have our first year of seniors graduating from those programs and they'll have the ability to go right to work or go to college," Arthur said.
The jobs in highest demand in Buchanan County are maintenance mechanics, nurses, welders, CNC operators and engineers. Arthur said the community currently has roughly 3,000 jobs available.
Gregg Roberts, Hillyard Industries' vice president of human resources, works closely with the school district and the chamber to help people understand there are good jobs in manufacturing.
"There are full-time jobs that come with good pay, career progression and benefits," Roberts said. "It's about getting them to look beyond a service or retail position."
Roberts said it's typical for the younger generation to look at manufacturing jobs as adult jobs, and he wants to advise them about all the benefits that can come from that line of work.
With St. Joseph being the third largest exporter in the state, there's an abundance of jobs in the manufacturing field and every employer has had to change its recruiting tactics to stay competitive.
"We've had to look at what new employees are looking for regarding paid time off, benefits and wages," Roberts said.
Another aspect the chamber has put effort towards is its marketing initiative with Uncommon Life branding. On Feb. 19, it hosted a new resident event to help attract and retain talent in the community.
"We want to grow our own and have opportunities for them, but it's important for new residents to have opportunities to meet new people and get embedded in the community," Arthur said.
Arthur said the chamber has seen success with the marketing initiative and the uncommoncharacter.com/live site has reached 423,000 views.
"We hope our marketing campaign continues to be successful and our job board continues to increase its reach," Arthur said.