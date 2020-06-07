The recovery period for businesses in St. Joseph is underway and the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce is working to provide resources and advice to help businesses continuing to struggle.
Patt Lilly, chamber CEO, said businesses have been hopeful and optimistic since reopening, but consumers are still concerned.
“What I hear from businesses is customers have not returned as quickly as they hoped, but I think they’re seeing a little more every week,” Lilly said.
Lilly said consumers are not only still worried about the virus, but insecurities remain about guidelines and how it impacts visiting restaurants and bars.
“Instead of dealing with it or worrying about it, they just stay at home,” Lilly said.
Restaurants such as the Fredrick Inn have continued to utilize curbside pick-up as an additional resource to indoor dining.
“Not everybody that wants something to eat necessarily wants to go sit in a restaurant right now,” Lilly said.
In order to bring consumers in, Lilly said businesses need to be mindful and make sure customers feel safe.
“Whether that’s wearing a mask or providing sanitary product,” Lilly said, “they need to demonstrate to customers that they can come in and shop or eat and be safe.”
The chamber has provided a series of webinars and up-to-date information on state and federal regulations on its Facebook page that businesses need to follow to be open.
During the week, the chamber also features different businesses in St. Joseph sharing their stories during the COVID-19 experience to encourage residents to continue supporting them now that they’re open.
Lilly said the chamber constantly keeps consumers informed on COVID-19 numbers in the county and the status of safety guidelines.
Phase two of the reopening period was extended to June 15, and Lilly believes that the city made the right choice and it’ll benefit businesses.
“Businesses want to stay open, but we’re still fighting the virus here in St. Joseph and it seemed prudent to me from a consumer stand point to continue those guidelines,” Lilly said.
Lilly said the current guidelines will help make customers feel safe and more confident when entering businesses.
The city also recently approved a COVID relief plan that will provide $250,000 to small businesses with 20 employees or less that can prove they’ve exhausted all other funding options.
Anyone needing information about federal loans, grants and tax credit information can go to saintjoseph.com/covid-19.
“We want to be that go-to organization to make sure that whatever assistance or help they need, we’re here to serve that,” Lilly said.