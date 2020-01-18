For the 100th time, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual banquet Saturday at the St. Joseph Civic Arena.
According to organizers, the event is meant to honor St. Joseph’s business members.
“So this is a celebration. It’s a celebration of this last year,” Sarah DeGarmo, the chamber’s chairman of the board. “It’s a celebration of 100 years of history in St. Joe. And so we have a lot of people that are very important to our community, very important to the St. Joseph chamber, and tonight is about honoring them.”
The theme of the 2020 banquet was “The Chamber through the Decades.” Civic Arena was spruced up to match, with chandeliers and fancy table settings.
River Bluff Brewing provided free beer, and St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray took the stage for a round of singing.
DeGarmo said the chamber focused heavily on its “Imagine St. Joseph 2040” in 2019, something that was celebrated Saturday.
“Being involved in the plan was a big deal,” she said. “It’s a big deal for our community, and I’m excited about the future of St. Joseph and what Imagine 2040 is going to do for us.”
As for going forward in 2020, DeGarmo said the chamber plans to have plenty of networking events. She added that all St. Joseph business members should join the chamber, even if they’re skeptical.
“I was super nervous to join the chamber at first,” she said. “I wanted to make sure there was a value added for my business, and when I made that leap, my business grew tremendously.”