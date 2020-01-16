The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet comes around every year, but this year it’s celebrating 100 years of business in the city of St. Joseph.
The Chamber has provided services to local businesses for more than 100 years, but the banquet allows an opportunity to celebrate all of the success stories.
Kristi Bailey, Chamber director of communication and marketing, said it’s the largest event of the year for them.
“It also serves as our annual meeting and we get to talk to all of the members about all of our progress and projects we’ve worked on throughout the year,” Bailey said.
Over the years, Bailey said they’ve noticed many aspects of business life in St. Joseph change, but certain trends have stayed on a similar path through time.
“We saw so many examples of things that were new ideas at the time that went away and then people brought them back in another way,” Bailey said.
Many businesses have come and gone, but Bailey said they’ll be highlighting members that have been long-term businesses up to 100 years.
Four of the businesses that’ll be focused on are Chase Candy Co., with one of the oldest candies in the country, Cherry Mash. Schneitter Fireworks is 125 years this year and the second-oldest fireworks company in the country. The News-Press will be featured for its changes, along with Gray Manufacturing that now distributes products worldwide.
“It’s a testament to their stability, because if you can stay in business for 100 years, you’re doing something right,” Bailey said.
Bailey said St. Joseph has turned into a city that makes things and has become more well known on the map.
One aspect that’s reappeared is small business growth and the Downtown area becoming popular again.
“Back in the ’50s, Downtown was full of shops and then it was not as populated, but now it’s coming back to what it once was,” Bailey said.
Another characteristic that’s remained the same is the goal for businesses to better the community.
“Despite what people were wearing or doing, the focus has always been to better businesses, make sure our residents are getting paid more and having plenty of job opportunities and that’s just continued to grow,” Bailey said.
The banquet is at 6 p.m. Saturday Jan. 18, at the Civic Arena in St. Joseph.