The COVID-19 pandemic seems to have impacted many parts of our lives, including making payments for bills and rent.
Just like everyone else, landlords are having to adapt to this new challenge.
"Well, for landlords, it's rapidly changing right now with the rental market," Amanda Chen, a property owner, said.
One struggle Chen shared was losing a tenant because of fear of not being able to pay.
"So by her and her family choosing to move out on their own, to move in with her parents for the support, it left us in a bind, a little bit of pinch financially because right now, it doesn't seem like people are moving, so we have a vacant home," Chen said.
On top of losing a tenant, Chen is also facing some struggles in being able to show the property to get someone else moved in.
"It's hard to find good tenants anyway, but when you can't meet with them face to face it makes it almost impossible," Chen said.
Another challenge landlords are facing with not being able to collect rent is keeping up the bills they have to pay regarding the property.
"As a landlord, you still have insurance to pay and if you carry a mortgage on it," Chen said. "I think one of our biggest struggles has been with our vacation homes. We're not able to rent those and all of our bookings that we had in March and April, we gave a full refund."
Landlords are not being able to get much relief with insurance companies, she said.
"Unfortunately, on the commercial side and the residential homeowner side, there hasn't been a lot of credits coming back," Chen said.
Chen said the best resource for landlords during this time is to reach out to their banker or call the Chamber of Commerce and see what kind of relief funds can help.
As for tenants, Chen recommends having an open conversation with landlords about options to get through this uncertain time.
"I think a lot of landlords are understanding, we definitely are with our tenants that can't necessarily pay their rent this month," Chen said. "As a landlord, you'd much rather have an honest conversation about what can be done versus just moving out or putting yourself in a worse situation."