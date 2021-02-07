John Peter Barclay, Jr., chairman and CEO of Wire Rope Corporation of America, died Saturday. Barclay, also known as Jack, was 90.
The Corporation and Barclay family moved to St. Joseph in 1950. Barclay took over the position of CEO in 1962.
St. Joseph was home to Wire Rope Corporation Headquarters until 2001, and maintained a production plant on 3rd Street until 2016.
Although he spent his entire career with the corporation, Barclay also participated in many other business interests and activities during his lifetime. To name a few, he had stints as president and board member of the American Wire Rope Manufacturer's Association; chairman for American Iron and Steele Institute; and chairman, program director, treasurer and secretary at Young Presidents Organization Inc. - Kansas City Chapter. He also was a past officer, board member and was on the executive committee for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
Aside from his business and professional interests, he also was active in other areas of the St. Joseph community.
Barclay was a board member and past president at Albrecht Art Museum. He was a board member for the St. Joseph Country Club, the St. Joseph Symphony and United Way of Greater St. Joseph. He also was a past member of the Executive Committee of the Boy Scouts of America, Pony Express Council, as well as a member of the Mic-o-say tribe.
Barclay was born in New Haven, Connecticut on Jan. 16, 1930. He attended Dartmouth College where he received his MBA in 1954.
On Dec. 12, 1967, Barclay married Billie Jewel Kissane. She died in 2003 after a long battle with cancer — just three days before their 36th wedding anniversary.
Barclay was preceded in death by his wife, his father John Peter Barclay Sr., his mother Leola Mae Judkins and his son Jeffery Stuart Barclay.
Barclay is survived by four children, Robin Lee Barclay, Victoria Page Barclay, Margaret Lynn Barclay and John Peter Barclay III.
Service arrangements are pending under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.