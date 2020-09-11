James (Jay) Jura and Isabella Weibelt-Smith, both seniors at Central High School, have been named 2021 National Merit Semifinalists.
The National Merit Scholarship Program a highly competitive. About 1.5 million juniors from 21,000 high schools entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.
Jura is a member of National Honor Society, captain of the varsity soccer team and is student body treasurer. Weibelt-Smith is a member of National Honor Society, is math club treasurer, is a member of Missouri Scholar’s Academy and participates in soccer, cross country and choir.
To advance to the finalist status, students must submit a scholarship application that includes an outstanding academic record, a recommendation from their schools, an essay and SAT scores that confirm the results of the PSAT.
Three types of scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2021: finalists compete for $2,500 scholarships, a corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship award from corporations and business organizations or college sponsored Merit Scholarship for those who will attend the sponsor institution.