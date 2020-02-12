A Central High School senior continues to add academic achievements to his resume as he becomes a finalist in the 65th Annual National Merit Scholarship and a candidate for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholar Program.
Ansh Gupta came into the St. Joseph School District’s spotlight during his junior year when he scored a perfect score on his ACT. Later, in September of 2019, it was announced that Gupta had become a semifinalist for the National Merit Scholarship, and now he has been named a finalist in the contest that sees more than 4 million applicants each year.
“In the semifinalists stage, you write an essay and you have to fill out an application that talks about your community service and your extracurriculars,” Gupta explained. “They narrowed it down to 15,000 finalists down from 16,000 semifinalists, and then they use that same information to further narrow it down at the end.”
Gupta also recently found out he is being considered for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Scholar Program, being one of the 4,500 selected out of 3.6 million applicants. The program offers scholarships for finalists, as well as a trip to Washington, D.C., where winners are awarded the Presidential Scholars Medallion in a White House-sponsored ceremony.
“I didn’t actually know about the scholarship before I got nominated for it because it doesn’t get a ton of press coverage,” Gupta said. “But when I read about what they’re doing, like flying out to D.C. and meeting the president and getting a medallion with your name on it, I thought it was pretty awesome.”
Along with being recognized on a national scale for his academic achievements, Gupta also was awarded the Cotillion of Achievement’s Distinction Award this past Saturday. He said he has been able to achieve so much during his high school career by focusing on his passions and his future.
“It’s really all about just trying to make time for the things that you really care about, because if you set aside a certain amount of time to do the things you love, the rest will fall into place,” Gupta said. “In the fall, I did swimming, and I’ve been doing music throughout the year in band and jazz band. I’m also on the Scholar Bowl team, which started in the winter. It sounds like a lot, but really, when you are really passionate about activities like that, which I am, it doesn’t feel like a burden.”
Gupta also said his success comes in part from the support of those around him.
“Almost every teacher I’ve had has been super passionate about their students and just teaching them, giving them all the new knowledge they need to succeed,” Gupta said. “And in addition to that, the awesome administrators ... always make sure that our hard work and success is publicized, and they really celebrate and care about their students, which I think is pretty amazing.”
The son of immigrants, Gupta said his parents have also played a huge part in his success.
“Then of course, my parents have always been there for me 100% and they do everything they can to make life easy for me,” he said.
The young man said he has applied for several colleges around the country, which required even more work on top of applying for scholarships, doing homework, working at a local restaurant, taking part extracurriculars and having a social life.
Now that Gupta has proven above and beyond that he is capable of learning facts, he hopes to discover new information in the world of astrophysics.
“There are a lot of practical applications to that, for example, looking into the past of our universe, to learn more about the physics of the past, and that kind of tells us about the physics of today,” Gupta said.