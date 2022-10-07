top story Central faces Excelsior Springs in Week 7 of HS football News-Press NOW Chloe Godding Author email Oct 7, 2022 Oct 7, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Central faces Excelsior Springs in Week 7. News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Check out the halftime scores for your favorite city and area teams.Central trails Excelsior Springs 19-14.Savannah is up 14-0 Chillicothe.Mid-Buchanan leads Penney 14-0.East Buchanan is up 55-0 over Plattsburg.Benton is down 10-6 against St. Pius X.Bishop LeBlond leads Nodaway-Holt 60-12.Lafayette trails Cameron 22-6.St. Joseph Christian wins against Northland Christian 68-0 after two quarters of play.Check back at newspressnow.com tonight and tune in to News-Press NOW at 10 p.m. for more. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Football Halftime Sport Christianity Lafayette Score Leblond High School Christian Cameron Northland Chloe Godding Author email Follow Chloe Godding Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Government Civic Arena receives interior renovations for upcoming tournament Education College financial aid season begins Restaurant Inspections September restaurant inspections Local News Mount Mora to host annual Voices of the Past cemetery tours More Local News → 0:48 Feeling Cooler Today 16 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
