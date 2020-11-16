Earl Hammer is the newest member of a group which boasts impressive life experience – the centenarian club.
Still sharp as a tack, Hammer, began his birthday Monday by reading the newspaper and going to exercise class just down the hall from his apartment at Country Squire.
He believes he’s been gifted with a long life because he has always watched out for his health. That and good friends have kept him happy these past 100 years, he said.
He also believes his preference for honey over sugar has helped him stay in good health.
“I had several hives of bees, I think 20 hives at one time,” Hammer said. “I have eaten honey to replace sugar since 1980.”
Hammer was one of four kids who grew up on a farm near Union Star, which sits on the border of Dekalb County. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, and after basic training he worked air traffic control at various towers, including in Hawaii.
While stationed there, he witnessed an unfortunate mid-air collision. The military performed war drills, like having the Navy defend Hawaii from an attack by the Army, which is when the crash happened.
After his military service, Hammer went on to work for the Federal Aviation Administration, which began with the name Civil Aeronautics Authority.
While working at a tower in San Francisco in 1951, prior to radar, he said he learned the power of prayer. All of the planes one day were asked to wait to land because of a storm that caused low visibility. He began communicating with a pilot who was running low on fuel and needed to land.
“I heard him say that, ‘My engine just quit,’ and my heart sank, you know, and I laid my head down on the edge of the desk and I said, ‘God, man has failed this man, would you help?’”
Around 15 minutes later Hammer got a phone call from the pilot, said when he got below the cloud deck he was lined up perfectly with the logging road that had no activity on it.
“That’s proof to me that God answers prayer,” Hammer said.
Hammer has four kids, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.