Little by little, Buchanan County is adding a touch of gray.
A report from the U.S. Census Bureau shows a median age of 38.9 in Buchanan County last year, an increase from 38.4 in 2020. While that's a small gain, it means Buchanan County is keeping pace with state and national trends that point to an aging society.
The nation's median age, the point at which half of the population is older and half is younger, increased 0.2 years to 38.9 in 2022. In Missouri, the median age was just over 39.
"Without a rapidly growing young population, the U.S. median age will likely continue to rise," said Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the Census Bureau's Population Division.
Not only is Buchanan County seeing an increase in its elderly population, the younger age group is declining at a faster rate. In Buchanan County, the census data shows an increase of 355 in the population aged 70 and older from 2020 to 2022. In the same time period, the population fell by 664 in the 24-and-younger age group.
The trend, if it accelerates, has serious repercussions for that tax base and the work force. On Monday, the St. Joseph School District reported that decreasing enrollment, a factor in state aid, could lead to a budget shortfall of up to $7.4 million.
The Census Bureau listed St. Joseph as the 534th-largest city in the United States in 2022, with a population estimate of 70,656. That's a drop of 2% from 2020 and a slide of 7% from 2010, when the total population stood at 76,656.
Julie Noel, manager of the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center, said she wasn't surprised to hear that the median age is now pushing into midlife crisis territory. She said it's important to remember that an aging population is still an active and productive population.
"There's this mindset that once you hit a certain age you're old and can't do as much," she said. "It's such an incorrect mindset. They're actively aging. They're not decreasing in their abilities. People come in here and they're in their 90s and they're still active."
