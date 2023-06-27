Pool

Lewis Lamb, 72, runs the table at the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center in St. Joseph. The facility on South 10th Street served more than 4,000 individuals last month.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

Little by little, Buchanan County is adding a touch of gray.

A report from the U.S. Census Bureau shows a median age of 38.9 in Buchanan County last year, an increase from 38.4 in 2020. While that's a small gain, it means Buchanan County is keeping pace with state and national trends that point to an aging society.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

