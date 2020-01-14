The 2020 Census is in the near future, and the U.S. Census Bureau is still looking for 500,000 census takers across the country.
The unemployment rate is at an all-time low, causing the number of applicants for the 2020 Census to be down nationwide. Officials are looking for an estimated 250 workers in the St. Joseph area and are still needing close to 100.
Patrick Ruiz, St. Joseph’s assistant city planner, said there’s a large number of people not participating in the census when it first comes through, which requires workers to get in contact with them.
“They then need to hire census takers to go out and have the people answer the questions in person or on the phone,” Ruiz said.
Linda Gladden, regional census center media specialist, said officials have increased the pay to bring in more workers and stay competitive with other jobs because the 2020 Census is extremely important.
“The decennial census occurs every 10 years and is a constitutional requirement occurring since 1790,” Gladden said.
The pay in Missouri ranges from $17 to $23.50 per hour. In Buchanan County, the pay is $17.50.
“These are part-time jobs that are very flexible with hours, so if you’re a college student, mobile retiree or just someone looking for extra pay then it would be a good job for you,” Ruiz said.
Ruiz said it’s important to employ people from the areas they’ll be counting.
“You want somebody that knows the area and can get to those houses quicker then say somebody from Kansas City that doesn’t know the community,” Ruiz said.
The census will determine how many people are living in certain areas, and Ruiz said that helps determine how much money each community will receive.
“Up to $600 (billion) and $700 billion is given out annually by the federal government to different areas around the country,” Ruiz said.
Anyone interested in applying to be a census taker can go to 2020census.gov.