Residents mowing the cemetery

St. Joseph resident Joe Despain mows grass around headstones at Ashland Cemetery.

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

Community members are voicing concerns about the conditions of Ashland Cemetery, but the owner assures he's working to find solutions.

St. Joseph resident Joe Despain has three family members buried toward the back of the cemetery, which he said has been neglected.

Fallen tree at cemetery

A fallen tree sits in Ashland Cemetery.
Ecy Bullock

Ashland Cemetery owner Ecy Bullock says staff is working to improve conditions at the cemetery. 

