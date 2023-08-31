Community members are voicing concerns about the conditions of Ashland Cemetery, but the owner assures he's working to find solutions.
St. Joseph resident Joe Despain has three family members buried toward the back of the cemetery, which he said has been neglected.
“They focus more on the area in the front than they do back here,” Despain said. “But there’s issues everywhere here. I noticed when I was driving in, there was a tree that fell over some headstones up there.”
Despain also voiced issues like overgrowth and headstones that were completely buried.
This is why he comes out to the cemetery every two weeks — to make sure his parents and niece’s headstones don’t disappear.
“If I don’t get down here on a consistent basis, everything’s completely covered,” he said. “They should have a crew out here at least five days a week to keep an eye on this place and keep it maintained.”
When Ashland Cemetery owner Ecy Bullock first took ownership of the cemetery over a year ago, he had plans to make many improvements, but the past year has come with obstacles.
The cemetery has dealt with staffing changes, vandalism and fallen trees from severe weather.
Despite these issues, Bullock said the staff is continuously working to make improvements.
“We understand that with any business in the death care industry, you have people that are very sensitive across the board,” Bullock said. “So, our intent is to make sure that things are appropriate and that we are maintaining the cemetery in a reasonable timeline.”
The cemetery has seen improvements to its office, which was recently remodeled, along with the purchase of new equipment to assist with maintaining the cemetery grounds.
While he couldn’t give a completion timeline, Bullock said the next phase of improvements is to repair some of the roads at the cemetery, clean up damaged trees and restore some of the monuments that have been vandalized.
“We’re doing everything we can to maintain the cemetery,” he said. “You’re going to run into issues with any business. The lay of the land is not level, and there are hills, which adds to the timeliness of upkeeping the property as well as the monuments that are there.”
Bullock also addressed concern about the cemetery’s $350,000 trust fund not being used for cemetery maintenance.
The cemetery receives investment income, and the trust fund only covers a portion of the maintenance. The cemetery covers any remaining cost of repairs.
“If we’re paying our hard-earned money for our loved ones to be buried here, it shouldn’t look like this,” Despain said.
Bullock, too, has family members buried at the cemetery and he assures he wants to turn it around.
