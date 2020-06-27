Summer is official, even though it has been warm for a little while.
Last weekend marked the first weekend of fun in the sun. As businesses, events and venues continue to open in the area, more people will be making their way around town or just doing extra yard work.
Being aware of sunscreen and how long you should be in the sun is important. The more time people are outside will expose them to dangerous UV rays.
“The dangers with sun exposure are being exposed to UVA and UVB wavelengths,” Dr. Cynthia Brownfield at Mosaic Life Care said. “Those (UV rays) can increase skin aging, dark spots, but the most serious is skin cancer, and about 1 in 5 Americans will have skin cancer in their lifetime.”
Sunscreen is crucial when enjoying time outside, even when there is cloud cover.
A lot of people will tan, whether that is at a salon or out on their back patio. Brownfield said tanning can be harmful no matter which way you go about it.
“There is no safe way to get a tan even though you think you are doing it safely,” Brownfield said. “Whether it is natural or artificial.”
Vitamin D is critical to a person’s bone growth as well as improvements to resistance to certain diseases.
Brownfield said that sunlight is not the most beneficial nor safest way to get your daily needs of the vitamin.
According to the American Academy of Dermatology, supplements of vitamin D are the most beneficial and safest way to get your daily intake. Sun exposure can provide it for you but the supplements can help you limit your exposure to UV rays.
Pertaining to sunscreen, Brownfield recommended the lotion over the spray type so you can apply it correctly.
“And the reality is, when people even do use some form of a sunscreen, about 60% of the time it's applied incorrectly. So you're still going to get some exposure with that, because we don't do it right to begin with,” Brownfield said.
If you have to be outside remember that when your shadow is the shortest, the more dangerous the UV rays are.