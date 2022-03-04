The St. Joseph Catholic schools will centralize administrative grade school operations, though the three individual schools will remain open.
Officials announced the creation of a St. Joseph Catholic Academy that will be based at the LeBlond High School campus. Individual parishes will no longer oversee the three grade schools. Principals will evolve into a position known as dean of students who will oversee building-level education at each grade school.
Karen Kroh, superintendent of schools for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, explained on Friday the vision for this consolidation, while pledging that this does not in any form represent a consolidation or closure plan for the current grade schools.
“Over the last three and a half years or so, we’ve been looking at how we can expand the programs and opportunities we have for kids, and how we can really align our support so that we have the most well rounded graduates when they leave Bishop LeBlond school,” Kroh said.
Other administrative responsibilities, such as fundraising, marketing and teacher recruitment, will be handled out of the St. Joseph Catholic Academy, which is to be overseen by Catherine Neumayr, who has served as the principal of St. Joseph Cathedral School since summer 2021. Neumayr assumes the title of “head of schools.”
She ultimately answers to Kroh and The Most Rev. James V. Johnston Jr., bishop of Kansas City and St. Joseph. Johnston formally unveiled the plan in coordination with Kroh, Neumayr and Ann Lachowitzer, president of the St. Joseph Catholic Schools Partnership, on Friday. The leaders gathered with parishioners at Our Lady of Guadalupe church.
Kroh emphasized that the St. Joseph Catholic Academy is an overlay for the four existing campuses — LeBlond High School and St. Francis, St. James and Cathedral grade schools. Each will retain their own identities and immediate leadership in the forms of the deans of students, who are essentially principals.
“As we’ve looked at different models for how we can accomplish our goals, we’ve decided that we’re at this time period where we need to be working as a system of schools, together,” Kroh said. “That expands some of those programs and opportunities that we have for students.”
