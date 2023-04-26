The Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph hosted the sixth annual Day of Prayer in Atonement for those harmed by sexual abuse today.
Bishop James Johnston said they host this annual mass every April in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“It's an annual occasion for us to highlight the importance of keeping our children safe and this mass today is kind of a centerpiece for all of that,” Johnston said. “We lift up those who have been wounded by sexual abuse. Whether it's in the church or outside the church, we want to lift up and give to God all those who have been wounded and pray with them and for their healing.”
The annual day of prayer brings together diocesan schools and helps provide education on the established child abuse prevention efforts in 93 parishes and missions and 34 schools across the area. A group of Bishop LeBlond students also sang at the mass.
Johnston said they hope to reach more people each year.
“It's an annual mass that we have sometimes here in St. Joseph or sometimes we have it in Kansas City,” Johnston said. “We have it in different places because we want to be present to as many people as possible.”
The community response has been great over the past six years and has continued to grow Johnston said.
“We've included more and more people and we’ve reached more and more people,” Johnston said. “We're just happy to be available and to welcome anyone who has a need for healing, who needs accompaniment if they've been wounded by abuse or they know someone, we're here to help.”
