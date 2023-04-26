Cathedral of St. Joseph hosts a day of prayer for sexual abuse victims

Bishop James Johnston said they host this annual mass every April in honor of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

 Sara Rooney | News-Press NOW

The Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph hosted the sixth annual Day of Prayer in Atonement for those harmed by sexual abuse today.

The Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph hosted the sixth annual Day of Prayer in Atonement for those harmed by sexual abuse today

A group of Bishop LeBlond students also sang at the mass.

