Many fishermen attended a mandatory meeting at the St. Jo Frontier Casino on Friday for the Catfish Chasers Tournament happening this weekend.
The meeting allowed everyone to get checked-in and register as well as go over the rules and the weigh-in process that will take place on Sunday.
"Over 150 teams have traveled here to fish this tournament. There's been people fishing here all week, pre-fishing practice and looking around," Craig Collings, Catfish Chasers Tournament Series Promoter, said.
There's a $100,000 potential value prize that includes a new 2020 Chevy 4x4 truck from Victory Chevrolet and a brand new Excel Storm Cat boat.
"If the winner has over 210 pounds and combined with their five fish, which is very doable, and I've had three different pictures come in the last three days of fish over 80 pounds," Collings said.
This is the sixth year and has been growing with the community's support.
"I've got a lot of great sponsors here and we couldn't do it without them. We have a great venue, huge parking lot at the Nature Center," Collings said. "I'm here from St. Joe (...) I traveled the country and fish these things everywhere else and I see how much money it brings to towns and I wanted one of them at home and we have the perfect place to do it and now it's grown into one of the biggest in the country."
Collings said it's also a great way to get outdoors and away from life's stress.
"It's a great event, we have a lot of teams that have kids with them even under 16 years old and go out with them. So getting the kids in the outdoors, off cellphones and computers, that's always a good thing," Collings said. "There's a lot of really good things about this event and it's going to continue to get bigger, I think, with the support that we have from all the businesses here in town."
The take-off happens between 4:45 and 5 p.m. on Saturday and the weigh-in will take place at 9 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot at the Remington Nature Center.