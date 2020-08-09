The 6th annual Catfish Chasers Tournament series reeled in a nice crowd this weekend.
With 161 teams competing, hundreds of people participated in the weekend event. The teams went out around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening and came back around 10 a.m. for the weigh-in. The top 15 teams were awarded with a cash prize.
The event started a few years ago after Tournament Director Craig Collings thought it would be a good idea to bring this event to St. Joseph. Collings hoped it would help people who loved the sport get together and also help the community.
“It brings a lot of money to the community. I mean, these guys aren’t just coming here for the tournament,” Collings said. “They’re here pre-fishing, practicing, scouting up and down the river. You don’t see all of them at this ramp particularly every day, they put in at Nodaway and Kansas City. These guys are traveling 100 miles up and 100 miles down once I release them. I mean, they’re stretched all up and down the river. They’re here, a lot of them, three, four, five days. And that’s money for hotels, gas in a truck and boat every day, eating every day, entertainment. It’s a lot of money for the community.”
The grand prize this year was a brand new Chevy 4×4 truck and a brand new Excel Storm Cat boat. The only way to win this prize was by getting five catfish weighing in at 210 lbs or more. Unfortunately, no one got to drive off in the truck this year. The biggest fish was 95.3 lbs, which ended up being the biggest amount weighed in overall.
The winners this year were Adam Christansen and Jeff Miller. The pair have been fishing together for a while, but this was their first year competing in this tournament.
“Everybody’s all cooped up, and everybody’s all doom and gloom, and this is an exciting thing,” Christansen said. “This is something that everybody enjoys.”
Christansen and Miller walked out of the tournament with trophies and a grand cash prize. They won $15,000 for placing first in the tournament, a little over $6,000 from the calcutta and $1,000 for the biggest fish, putting the pair at over $20,000.