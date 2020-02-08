The St. Jo Frontier Casino had its grand opening and St. Joseph Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting for the renovations of three dining locations inside the casino Friday night.
The night showcased the multimillion dollar renovations the casino made. Drinks and food were available inside the Fireside Sports Bar and Grill, along with the Full House Buffet and Jo’s Coffee serving Starbucks.
Mike Tamburelli, general manager of the casino, said it was a long journey since the flooding, but he was happy with the renovations.
”The whole property has been changed,” Tamburelli said. “I love the sports bar. I mean, we got 30-some TVs here, we got two 90-inch TVs. It’s great.”
Tamburelli said the renovations mean the casino is invested in the current location, despite some talks in the past about moving Downtown.
“I mean, we’re committed here. We spent millions of dollars to change it and change it up and revamp it, so we’re committed to this area,” Tamburelli said.
Tamburelli said the upgrades came along with new slot machines and general upgrades to the casino.
“It’s a beautiful property. What a change it’s been,” Tamburelli said.
The grand opening provided invitees with complimentary food and drinks. The casino now has all three dining options open.
“There’s been so much talk about everything that we’ve changed,” Tamburelli said. “It’s going to bring more excitement down here.