The St. Jo Frontier Casino saw a decrease in year-over-year admissions and revenue as Missouri casinos emerged from the wild swings of the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery.

The casino in St. Joseph reported a 4% drop in admissions and a 1% decline in revenue for the 2022-23 fiscal year ending June 30. The Missouri Gaming Commission reported a 3% drop in admissions and a 1% revenue gain at the state’s 13 riverboat casinos combined.

