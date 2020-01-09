On Thursday morning, a Buchanan County jury found a St. Joseph man guilty of a decades-old sexual assault.
Following a two-day trial, a jury found Cairo D. Potts guilty of two counts of sodomy. Potts’ victims testified against him during the trial, recalling numerous assaults that occurred in 1992 and 1993.
An expert witness testified on behalf of the prosecutor to explain why the two victims had waited until 2017 to report the abuse, telling the jury that this is normal for child victims.
After more than three hours of deliberation, the jury returned with a verdict of guilty on both counts.
Potts waived his right to a sentencing by jury, and will be sentenced by Judge Patrick Robb at 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 6. He faces up to life in prison for each count.
Potts was taken back into custody after Robb denied his bond.