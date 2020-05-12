Carvana recently announced the expansion of touchless online car shopping to 100 additional cities, including St. Joseph.
Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia said he understands that many consumers are staying home to stay safe, and for those needing to purchase a vehicle right now, Carvana provides a safe, easy way to buy a car entirely online with touchless delivery.
“We know that many consumers are spending more time at home, and balancing that with the need to keep moving. For many, that includes the need to buy or sell a car, and often their options are limited,” Garcia said.
Customers can shop more than 20,000 vehicles on Carvana.com with high-definition, 360- degree virtual vehicle tours and simple financing.