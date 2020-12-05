Local Democrat groups held the "Unite for a better America gift rally" Saturday morning.
The holiday drive was designed to celebrate the holidays as members said they wanted to give back to the community.
Items collected included kids toys, personal care items, blankets and much more. Those collecting the gifts said they were excited with the turnout and that it is extra important to give as people have seen hardships from the pandemic.
"There's so many people hurting this year, and we just want to help in any way that we can," Terri Lowdon, an event volunteer said. "This is non political, even though we are a political group, this isn't going to go to political paths it's all about Christmas."