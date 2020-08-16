One suspect who allgedly stole a car from a Motel 6 in St. Joseph led police on a chase that exceeded 100 mph, while a different suspect allegedly stole over $750 from a vehicle in the Altec parking lot, court documents obtained by News-Press NOW show.
Rene Thomas, 34, was charged with stealing a motor vehicle on Aug. 13. Online court records indicate prosecutors have asked a judge to issue a warrant for her arrest.
Earl Trauernicht, 42, was charged with the same crime on Aug. 12. Online court records indicate Trauernicht is being held on a $10,000 bond, at least $1,000 of which must be in cash.
As a condition of bond, Trauernicht is banned from the Altec. Trauernicht was an accomplice to the theft at the company's parking lot, according to the probable cause statement.
"Some of the stolen property was later located in (Trauernicht's) vehicle at his residence," St. Joseph Police Department Detective Michelle Ritter wrote in the probable cause statement.
According to Ritter, Trauernicht is a danger to the community because he has a previous conviction for felony drug possession.
In another probable cause statement, also written by Ritter, Thomas stole a vehicle from the Motel 6 because she "needed a ride to Kansas City."
"The vehicle struck a bridge after spinning out and deputies identified the driver as (Thomas)," Ritter wrote.
According to Ritter, Thomas has a lengthy criminal history, including shoplifting, tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.