While people have not been able to celebrate many big events as usual in the past few months, one local business has been doing its best to keep those milestones special.
The interest of St. Joseph residents wanting decorative greetings during the COVID-19 pandemic has created a large amount of success for Card My Yard.
Card My Yard is a 24-hour yard greeting service that delivers customized messages to residents’ homes to celebrate special occasions.
Miu Sutton, owner of the St. Joseph Card My Yard, said business has been overwhelmingly successful since the pandemic started because family and friends can’t celebrate occasions together like they could before.
“They bring the celebrations to their house with the drive-by parades and they’re adapting to new ways to celebrate and I’m blessed that they use Card My Yard to help them,” Sutton said.
Sutton said the business has done a lot more graduation signs this year than in the past and set up one for Central High School’s drive-by graduation ceremony May 17.
When Sutton took over the business close to a year ago, she originally set out to do four to five yards a week.
“Now I’ve tripled, quadrupled and I’m actually doing over six a night now,” Sutton said. “I’m out staking yards every night and I’ve been busy to the point where I had to hire someone to come and help.”
Sutton said she hasn’t had a day off in the last six weeks and the business averages six to seven yards a night.
Customers customize the design and message online and Sutton delivers and sets up the signs in the location of choice and will come pick it up again after 24 hours.
“We usually set up at night, take a picture and send it to them and leave and don’t ever see the people,” Sutton said.
Sutton typically receives pictures from customers with resident’s reactions since she’s usually not there, but recently there was a homeowner being surprised with a message who came outside during the setup.
“I filmed her walking out to her yard to look at the signs and I was able to send that to her grandkids because they hadn’t seen each other in a while and they sent the card as a gift,” Sutton said.
Sutton said she’s also found social media as a successful tool during this time and that has caused the word of her business to spread quickly.
“Social media is just like another community, but online and you can really expand your business through it,” Sutton said.
Sutton’s business covers the St. Joseph area along with anything in a 30-mile radius.