The American car culture is slowly shifting. Vehicle sales have been declining for years, and fewer workers are commuting by car.
More recently, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic caused auto sales to crash temporarily. But even as the industry has rebounded, the long-term effects remain uncertain. With millions of Americans working from home, fewer people are commuting, but many people also don’t want to take public transportation.
According to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, there are 0.85 passenger vehicles per person aged 16 and over (slightly less than one vehicle per person), but in certain car-dependent areas, this number remains higher.
While the overwhelming majority of workers commute by car, the share of car commuters has fallen over the last decade to 84.8% in 2019. Over the same time period, the share of workers who commute by other modes of transportation — including public transit, walking, and biking — has stayed relatively constant. However, the share of workers who work from home has increased, going from 4.3% in 2010 to 5.7% in 2019. This figure is likely to increase substantially in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the pandemic.
Alongside declining rates of car commuting, vehicle sales in the U.S. have also been trending downwards since around 2016 as Americans drive less. Experts attribute the decline in driving to a variety of factors, including the fact that young people are delaying getting their driver’s licenses and using them less, the increase in working from home and the rise in online shopping. Even after the pandemic is over, many Americans are likely to continue working from home at least part of the time, which will affect overall car usage and likely future vehicle sales.
While St. Joseph doesn’t rank on the list of small cities with the most car ownership, it has some car culture. Rob Perkins is a self-described “car guy,” with several vehicles, including a classic Ford Mustang and Jeep Grand Cherokee.
“There’s a lot of big car fanatics in the city. It’s just that we really have to travel to other places like Kansas City to celebrate it,” he said.
Kansas City, Missouri, ranked at number 9 on the list of large cities with the most cars per person, with .87 cars per person. It’s estimated that 88% of the population uses a car to get to work.
“Places like Kansas City and St. Joe, they’re built to drive your car to work. Not much other transportation will do because everything is so spaced out and the weather is crazy six months out of the year,” Perkins said.
Car dependency varies significantly across the U.S. depending on such factors as the availability of public transportation, the time it takes to commute by car and the cost of car ownership. Due in large part to its substantial rural population and lack of public transit, the Great Plains states report more cars per capita than the rest of the country. Wyoming and North Dakota have the greatest number of vehicles per person, at 1.12 and 1.09, respectively. The states with the fewest vehicles per driving-age resident, New York (0.59) and Massachusetts (0.76), have large, dense urban populations and well-developed alternative modes of transportation.
News-Press NOW reporter Andrew Gaug contributed to this report.
