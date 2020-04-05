Two people were arrested after fleeing authorities in a stolen vehicle and striking a guardrail at 371 Highway and Young Street around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officials with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said that one person had 140 milligrams of methamphetamine, heroin and various pills in her possession.
The incident occurred after possible illegal dumping on Southeast Bush Road, officials said. Those in the stolen vehicle fled from officers to Highway 371 and struck the guardrail there.
The stolen vehicle is believed to be from another county, deputies said.