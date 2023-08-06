top story Car crash sends two people to Mosaic By Kendra Simpson News-Press NOW Kendra Simpson Author email Aug 6, 2023 Aug 6, 2023 Updated Aug 6, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The vehicles caused a minor traffic delay at the intersection of North Belt highway and Blackwell road. Kendra Simpson I News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two people were taken to Mosaic Sunday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash.The crash happened at the intersection of North Belt highway and Blackwell road.Police say a grey Chevy was travelling south on the Belt highway when it ran a red light and collided with the Jeep Renegade travelling east on Blackwell road.Police say two people were taken to Mosaic.The extent of injuries is unknown but do not appear to be life-threatening.Two occupants in the crash were not wearing seat belts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Transportation Internet Kendra Simpson Author email Follow Kendra Simpson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News National News Nonprofits are lobbying a lot less than two decades ago, according to new research +2 Regional News Boston man files lawsuit seeking to bankrupt white supremacist group he says assaulted him Regional News Thousands of Los Angeles city workers walk off job for 24 hours alleging unfair labor practices More Regional News → National News +15 National Entertainment Mourners in Ireland pay their respects to singer Sinead O'Connor at funeral procession +8 World News Eight Amazon rainforest countries open summit in Belem, Brazil +16 World News South Korea evacuates thousands of Scouts from coastal campsite as tropical storm nears More National News → 1:02 Tuesday Morning Weather Forecast 2 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.