Two people died and one was injured after a car accident Wednesday evening one mile south of Pickering, Missouri.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, a Chevrolet Traverse with four occupants including three juveniles, and a Ford Fusion driven by a 17-year-old, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
30-year-old Tiffany Piveral of Hopkins, Missouri, the driver of the Chevrolet, and the 17-year-old female driving the Ford, who was from Pickering, were both killed in the crash. A 9-year-old female was seriously injured in the crash, while two males ages 8 and 11 sustained moderate injuries.
According to the crash report, Piveral crossed the center line while driving on MO-148 and crashed into the other vehicle.
The 9-year-old was taken by helicopter to Children's Hospital in Omaha, and both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. Piveral was the only person involved in the accident not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol report.
