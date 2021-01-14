Those who took part in the riot on Capitol Hill last week could be placed on a "no-fly" list, but just because they were there doesn't guarantee they won't be allowed on an airplane.
Bryan Del Monte, a former director at the Department of Defense, told News-Press NOW on Thursday that just appearing in a social media picture at the Capitol likely won't land you on the government's list.
"I doubt it will be a thing of, we saw you at the capitol, boom, you're on the no-fly list," Del Monte said. "That said, it could be that fast. Like I said, the government doesn't explain to people how it's doing its counterterrorism operations."
Those who are convicted of serious crimes related to the Capitol riot likely would end up on the list, as could those who are under surveillance by the FBI or other federal agency.
"I would imagine that those who most certainly are convicted of conspiracy to commit sedition and conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to kidnap or kill federal officials — they're all gonna wind up on that list," Del Monte said.
In addition to the government's list, airlines have their own lists of customers they refuse to service. While there likely are limits to their power, Del Monte said it's realistic that anyone could be refused at the gate.
"In the moment? No, I don't think that there's any limit on what a captain may decide is required for the safety and security of his aircraft," he said. "Now, after the fact, yeah, I think litigation may hammer out what was legitimate and what was reasonable."
Del Monte compared denial of service to being pulled over by a police officer. A ticket might be thrown out later by a court, though arguing with the officer is unlikely to help.
Kim Dragoo, a St. Joseph woman who was inside the Capitol during the riot, declined an interview Thursday. It's possible she could end up on a no-fly list, but Dragoo said she was peaceful while inside the Capitol and police allowed her to enter.
The top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia said "all options are on the table" when it comes to charging rioters.
Many people freely left the Capitol, which means investigators now have to work to identify them and track them down. Authorities have to distinguish between those who traveled to Washington only to participate in the rally before the riot versus those who were part of the insurrection at the Capitol.
