COVID-19 has caused many people to struggle, but there are plenty who already were.
The homeless population is still in need of tools and help as the pandemic continues on. Whitney Lanning with Community Action Partnership said the agency has lowered capacity in shelters but it hasn't stopped them helping house the homeless, even if a person is thought to have COVID-19.
"We do have the ability to quarantine that individual, we really pride ourselves in not turning anyone away," Lanning said.
She said there is a separate place for people to quarantine if needed, and Cap has organized a partnership with Northwest Health Services utilizing community testing, as well as practicing social distancing and using masks. This has helped keep COVID-19 cases under control in the homeless community.
"We haven't had huge outbreaks in our program and departments, but we've had one or two people a week. I think the mask wearing has helped with other ailments," Lanning said. "For the most part we don't have people feeling sick and then finding out it's not COVID. Most of the time when people are feeling sick, it's COVID."
The World Health Organization suggests prioritizing social or employment groups including "low-income persons in dense urban neighborhoods, homeless people and those living in informal settlements or urban slums" by the third phase of COVID-19 vaccine access.
Lanning does not know when the homeless community here will begin to see the vaccine, but she hopes there is consideration for the situation they are working around.
"The thing with our shelter population is a lot of them have high-risk indicators and they don't have the same type of access to health care like insured individuals," she said. "So those types of things have to be taken into consideration, generally the fact they live in congregate living settings. There's been a lot of focus on seniors in residential settings, and this is really, really similar."
Those working in the shelter and in the Head Start program may be considered essential workers and could get the COVID-19 vaccine in an early phase of its availability.