Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph reviewed the structure of where its future dollars will come from in light of the economic stress caused by COVID-19 in a meeting with board members on Tuesday night.
A Community Service Block Grant from the state of Missouri could double the $500,000 CAP normally receives annually, according to news shared by CAP President Whitney Lanning.
“We’re really lucky, because we get half a million dollars to go out in the community and do some creative things,” Lanning said.
There were a number of community needs that were discussed as far as using those funds. One was paying the salary of a community health worker who helps homeless individuals move out of The Crossing’s emergency shelter.
Mosaic Life Care was paying the CAP employee’s salary as part of an Urban Mission Collaboration. The Crossing will no longer receive funding from the hospital at the end of June.
“We should be able to retain that employee,” Lanning said. “Community health workers are really needed.”
The new Northside Head Start facility that is being built along St. Joseph Avenue is set to be completed in July. There contractors have discovered a groundwater issue on the land, which could result in the purchase of a flowage easement or a number of other possibilities.
CAP is planning to reopen some of its facilities to some employees on Monday, June 1, as the first step of a multiple-phase process.
If after two weeks things go well and there are no spikes in COVID-19 related illnesses, more employees will be able to return to work on Monday, June 15.
Also Tuesday, the CAP board approved the Rev. Doug Walter as its new president. He replaces Mayor Bill McMurray.
“It’s been an eventful two years. I started out as a civilian,” McMurray said. “I just want to say thank you.”
Walter is the senior pastor at Ashland United Methodist Church.
“Bill has done a great job,” Walter said. “I will be happy to fill those shoes and continue the mission.”
Also elected as board officers were Vice President Robin Kilgore, Treasurer Karen Price, Secretary Megan Stickley and at-large member Gretchan Herndon.