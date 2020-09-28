Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph’s main office, located at 817 Monterey St., has been closed to the public due to a positive COVID-19 test over the weekend.
The goal behind closing the facility is to lower the chance of transmitting the virus to the public, according to CAP Executive Director Whitney Lanning.
“The bulk of the people that have to be quarantined are the people that deal directly with the public,” Lanning said. “We'll kind of revert back to what we were doing during quarantine where if you call us, it's gonna seem like we're open, because we're gonna get you to people that can help.”
To get a hold of CAP on the phone, call 816-233-8281.
This is the second facility closure the organization has made since reopening. Last week CAP announced the Head Start facility on Ninth Street would be closed because of a few positive tests. That Head Start facility is next door to CAP's main office.