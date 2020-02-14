Medical marijuana lawyers are still fighting to get a paraphernalia charge dropped or dismissed in an unprecedented Missouri case.
Jamie Wilson had charges of felony possession and child endangerment dropped on Thursday. He's believed to be the first person charged in Missouri for marijuana possession while holding a medical marijuana card.
He still faces the paraphernalia charge, after he was arrested with marijuana in his vehicle on Interstate 35.
Joani Harshman, one of Wilson's lawyers, argues that devices used to ingest marijuana also are decriminalized under Missouri's newest constitutional amendment that regulates medical marijuana.
"The drug paraphernalia is protected by our constitution by the emergency rules, in the same way that the medicinal marijuana is itself," she said.
Following the passage of Amendment 14, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior services issued emergency rules to regulate medical marijuana.
Those rules list several methods of ingestion that are allowed, including vaporization.
Annie Gibson, the prosecutor in Wilson's case, cited a recent nonbinding legal opinion by the DHSS when she dropped the felony charges.
That opinion states that DHSS believes marijuana is currently legal for cardholders to possess, even though no dispensaries are yet operational. The opinion does not reference drug paraphernalia.
Alongside the paraphernalia charge, Wilson also faces charges for cutting off a semi and for having no insurance.
Harshman told News-Press NOW that Wilson has submitted his proof of insurance during the time in question to the court.
She added that Wilson has not yet received a plea offer, but may accept one for the alleged semi violation only.
"If that were the only remaining charge and some sort of plea had to be worked out or was the quickest way to get the case resolved, I think that Jamie would consider consider possibly doing that," she said.
According to Harshman, the case does not set a legal precedent for other Missouri jurisdictions to follow because the prosecutor decided to drop the charges.
However, it's possible that other jurisdictions might be dissuaded from making a similar arrest as they wrestle with the rollout of medical marijuana across the state.