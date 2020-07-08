The St. Joseph School District Board of Education held the first of two special meetings Wednesday night to decide on filling a vacancy among its membership.
"We narrowed down a field of candidates from 10 to the top four and that was done by the school board members receiving the applications ahead of time because we had so many," Tami Pasley, president of the school board, said.
Members of the board then scored candidates based on the questions from the applications, which allowed them to be prepared for the meeting to discuss the applicants.
"Then the board members were given another opportunity to re-score, we turned those in and then made the decision to interview at least four of the 10 because we had such an amazing selection of candidates," Pasley said.
The initial 10 candidates were Dr. Raquel Coy, David Foster, Richard Gehring, David Jordan, Mark Langemach, Terresa Parks, Kenneth Reeder, Brian Shewell, Michelle Traster and LaTonya Williams. Chosen to move to the next round were Foster, Gehring, Jordan and Williams.
The new board member will replace former president Seth Wright, who recently resigned his position to relocate to the Kansas City area.
During the discussion, some members shared that it was important the new appointee help the board represent the St. Joseph community.
"In other words, do we have each area of the community represented? How many educators do we have? How many business people do we have? Do we have retired people? Do we have people that have kids in the school district?" Pasley said. "When we lost Mr. Wright to his resignation, he was our one board candidate that actually had children in the school district, and considering that the children and parents are our customers, I think a few of the board members thought it was important that maybe that'd be a consideration.
The other decision made at the meeting was how the interview process would look. Ultimately board members decided to ask each candidate two questions and two minutes to speak on their own.
The final interviews will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and then the board will score the four candidates again and swear in the one they choose.
Pasley said many board members were thrilled by the number and quality of applicants and hope those not selected for the current opening continue to work with the district and potentially apply for a position in next year's election.
"There wasn't one candidate who wouldn't bring something great to the board. Our thing is we can only pick one now, but there'll be opportunities this year for them to stay engaged. We need them, we need everybody in the community to be engaged," Pasley said. "I certainly hope we see these people again because again, they were excellent candidates."