Cancer survivors recognized at Drive for Champions event

On Sunday afternoon, many cancer survivors in St. Joseph were greeted with cheers and uplifting signs during the Drive for Champions.

The drive-through, contactless event took place outside of the Cancer Treatment Center at Mosaic Life Care, located at 902 N. Riverside Road. The event also coincides with National Cancer Survivors Day.

“We’re here to celebrate our cancer patients and their survivorship. They deserve this and I think they look forward to it,” said Sherry Lehman, registered Nurse at Mosaic Life Care. “This is the first time doing it this way, but we’ve always tried to yearly do something to celebrate survivorship and we thought on national cancer survivorship day, this would be the best opportunity.”

This is an annual event that Mosaic Life Care caregivers and providers plan to do every year.

The environment created for the survivors who drove through mostly in vehicles — one man even went through on his bicycle — was meant to recognize the courageous fight that battling cancer entails.

“Our Drive of Champions is the theme and so we think that’s fitting because they battle every day. A lot of them have finished their battles. We saw a lot of tears here today,” said Lehman.

Lehman also went on to mention that one lady who had gone through the drive-through was in St. Joseph battling cancer in 2004 and simply told her “I’ve lived a lot of life since 2004. Thank you.”

“It’s a humbling experience for us and it’s a great way for them to actually come and see us too,” said Lehman.