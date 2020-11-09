Like many groups around town, St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity is changing its strategy to raise money during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In-person parties have been a traditional fundraising route, but with social-distancing restrictions in place, those aren't an option this year. That's why Habitat is hosting a “Camper for a Cause” virtual raffle.
Executive Director Cate Manly said this is a way for her agency to do a home blessing when they can't otherwise do their typical home blessings – the dedication ceremony after a house is constructed.
“Unfortunately, we kind of got the idea during the South Side flood situation and all the recovery efforts we're doing down there,” Manly said. “Those people who owned campers were able to stay close to their homes, be able to keep an eye on their homes.”
A few months back, Habitat International asked the local chapter to have volunteers stop working on home construction because of the chance they may catch COVID-19. Up to that point, Habitat was helping to rebuild South Side homes that were affected by the flood.
“We had a great effort,” Manly said. “As far as Habitat for Humanity is concerned, when we have folks donate money to us and they designate it for South End recovery relief, it only goes to (that).”
The other way to donate to Habitat is through the Unlock the Dream campaign, which goes towards the agency's core mission. Money from the camper raffle will be going towards that fund.
“It’s $20 per ticket, or if you order six then you get that for $100,” Manly said.
To purchase tickets, people can go the the Restore, located at 3131 Frederick Ave., or online to St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity’s Restore Facebook page to purchase online.
The winner will be announced at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, on Facebook.