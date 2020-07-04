Learning science through fun and creativity is still able to happen in St. Joseph this summer, even with the coronavirus.
Last week, the Mosaic Life Care Foundation said that emPowerU announced they would be able to host their summer camps this year with safety precautions in mind. Camp Invention is emPowerU’s first summer camp of the year as it takes place this upcoming week from July 6 to 10.
“For Camp Invention, we are running at about half capacity. We usually run at 70 kids, so I would say we will be right at 35 or 36 this year,” Devran Brower, program operations director at emPowerU, said.
Registration is down but the attendance this year is intentional, as safety is the top priority. There will be a new drop-off and pickup system taking place to limit the amount of people in the actual building.
Kids will be dropped off up front in the bus lane; parents can turn in the registration there. The campers will have their temperature checked and answer a coronavirus questionnaire.
All these are new steps, but Brower is trying to bring a sense of normalcy back to the kids of the town.
“These kids are getting to interact and we all miss that,” Brower said. “To let our students and our kids interact and be creative, have fun and be able to have fun is tremendous.”
Camp Invention is put on by the National Inventors Hall of Fame and this is the third year it will be at emPowerU.
The camp operates with four different modules: Design Thinking Projects, Camp Invention Flight Lab, Rescue Squad and Camp Invention Champions. All of these modules are based on NIHF Hall of Famers' challenges that apply to real-world problems today.
At the end of the camp this year, the participants will have an opportunity to bring home a robot of their own that they created.
For more information and for online registration, visit https://www.mlcfoundation.com/what-we-do/programs/steam-camps/