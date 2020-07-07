Local kids are growing their inventive minds at emPowerU through a program known as Camp Invention this week.
The kids are exploring modules created by inductees into the National Inventors Hall of Fame.
Sometimes they are sketching their own designs, such as a flashlight that allows the ability to change the color of light or a pair of swimming goggles that can empty out the annoying water that gets inside the lens without having to remove the goggles from your face. Other times they are creating a new sport and, along with it, designing stadiums for the teams.
Just walking around, the creative atmosphere brings a smile to Devran Brower’s face – even if he is wearing a mask. He’s the program operations director for the Mosaic Life Care Foundation.
“They're the next ones that can come up with these inventions that change our world,” Brower said. “We let kids solve real-world problems here.”
The curriculum may come from the hall of fame, but the facilitators are from the St. Joseph community, many of whom have a teaching background.
“We’re about experiential learning in everything that we do down here,” Brower said. "It’s really about experimentation in discovery and then coming up with solutions based on what you learn.”
The youngest group at camp is comprised of kids entering kindergarten next semester. They took on the difficult task of improving the environment.
One of the ways they did this was by focusing on how beavers influence their environment. If they didn’t exist, salmon eggs wouldn’t get caught in dams, and then there’d be less for bears to eat. One of the facilitators had the kids create parachutes so they could send the toy beavers back into habitats quickly.
“Another favorite this year is flight labs,” Brower said. “Who were the people that came up with rocket fuel, who are our aviation inventors.”
Camp Invention has been offered at emPowerU for the last three years.